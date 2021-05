Police said no officers were injured in the incident near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after officers were involved in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Red Mill Place, which is near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road, according to IMPD. No officers were injured in the incident.

Police have released few details about the shooting at this time.