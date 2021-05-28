Man convicted of killing neighbor defending women

Fowler was also convicted of two counts of battery on a pregnant woman for an altercation earlier the day of the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Perise Fowler was convicted of murder in the deadly Oct. 23, 2018 shooting of his neighbor, 39-year-old Byron Miller.

When police were called to the 500 block of North Rural Street that day, they found Miller shot in the chest. Witnesses told police that Fowler and Miller had been arguing about how Fowler had hit Miller's girlfriend and another woman earlier in the day. One of the women was pregnant. Witnesses said that during the argument, Fowler pulled a gun and shot Miller.

Fowler then ran and police were able to find the murder weapon in a doghouse at the home where he was staying. Fowler was later arrested in Alabama and brought back to Indiana to face charges.

Fowler was also convicted of two counts of battery on a pregnant woman for hitting the women earlier on the day of the shooting.

His sentencing is set for July.