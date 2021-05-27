Purdue University to award nearly $10K to 10 fully vaccinated students

Ten students will win $9,992, the equivalent of a year's tuition for an in-state student at the West Lafayette campus.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — While Purdue University isn't requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some of those who do can win big.

(Note: The video in the player above is from an unrelated story about Purdue's spring commencement.)

The university announced a program Thursday to award the equivalent of a full year of tuition to ten students who have gotten the shot. Current students and those who are enrolling at the West Lafayette campus this fall are eligible for the drawing, which will be held July 29.

Students must register with proof they're fully vaccinated by July 15.

The ten winners of the "Old Golden Ticket" drawing will receive $9,992, which the university said has been the cost of a year of undergraduate tuition for an in-state student since 2013. All undergraduate and graduate students, as well as professional degree-seeking students can enter, regardless of residency, the university said.

Earlier this month, Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the university was "strongly encouraging" all students and others on campus to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but wasn't requiring it. Those who opt not to get vaccinated will be tested regularly for the virus.

"The higher the percentage of us all who chose vaccination, the more open campus can be and there may be activities we can make available to those vaccinated, but not those who decline," Daniels said in a video posted May 11.