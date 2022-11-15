Christmas at the Zoo kicks off 54th year Saturday

Christmas at the Zoo activities take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Christmas at the Zoo, presented by CareSource, begins Saturday, Nov. 19 and goes through Dec. 30, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the country to start a holiday lights event back in 1967.

Zoo animals enjoying the cooler weather include arctic foxes, tigers, brown bears, red pandas, sea lions and seals. The zoo's indoor exhibits will also be open.

The 54th year of Christmas at the Zoo will include new characters, more lights displays and fun experiences for zoogoers of all ages.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet Santa, see Mrs. Claus decorate cookies, travel through the Snowflakery Mirror Maze and say hello to Santa's reindeer.

Christmas at the Zoo is free for zoo members and included with regular admission. Non-zoo members can click here to purchase tickets.

Christmas at the Zoo is still in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Lights for the eighth consecutive year.

Click here to vote daily to help bring home the honor of the nation's best zoo lights to central Indiana. Voting ends Monday, Dec. 5 at noon ET.