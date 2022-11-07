Festival of Trees returns to Indiana History Center

Festival of Trees begins Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — Get in the Christmas spirit at Indiana Historical Society's annual Festival of Trees.

The holiday extravaganza begins Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Guests will see 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana.

"Our Festival of Trees is a must-attend annual event, and we are so excited to bring it back to the Indiana Historical Society," IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship said. "As is tradition, we will have an amazing centerpiece tree and dozens of elaborately decorated trees. We're pleased to be making spirits bright while also remaining an affordable option for friends and families alike."

Festival of Trees will be open on the following schedule:

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Select Tuesday evenings will have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors can take part in scavenger hunts for the Elf on the Shelf or the Weihnachtzgurken — 10 pickle ornaments hidden in trees throughout the building.

As guests wander through the building, they can stop in the Cole Porter Room to sing holiday classics with "Caroling through the Holidays," sponsored by Citizens Energy Group.

Visitors can also check out a recreated scene from "A Christmas Story" — complete with a pink bunny onesie — sponsored by Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre.

Click here to purchase tickets.