Polar pajama parties return with 'Polar Express' screenings at downtown IMAX

Children under 12 years old who are wearing pajamas get in free with each adult ticket purchased.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Seeing is believing."

The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum is hosting its annual polar pajama parties with special screenings of "The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience."

Indiana's largest movie screen, located at 650 W. Washington St., will have screenings Nov. 28 through Dec. 14.

"Seasonal movies are at the center of a lot of family traditions," IMAX theater manager Neale Johantgen said. "We are a destination for good films and family experiences, and we’re happy to continue the Polar Pajama Party tradition."

Families can also enjoy holiday festivities at the Indiana State Museum, including the Snowfall Express, a 13,000-square-foot, 4 1/2-minute train ride that takes visitors through a forest where Indiana's animals past and present are preparing for winter.

Click here to purchase tickets.