LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss

Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer.

But the events and activities don't stop there . There's plenty to do and just a few months to do it. So, grab your coat — and maybe a warm cup of hot cocoa from Cake Bake Shop — and check out one or all of these cold-weather activities in central Indiana.

Some highlights include Carmel's Christkindlmarkt, Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg, Christmas at the Zoo and Winterlights.

The holiday season has finally arrived! And with it comes a long list of festive experiences, activities and holiday light displays.

If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it.

A list of upcoming events can be found here , and scheduled live music can be found here .

The market features the only Glühwein Pyramid in the U.S., standing 33 feet tall with more than 3,000 lights. This year’s market has food and gift vendors, activities and special guests throughout the season.

Christkindlmarkt: Carmel's Christkindlmarkt, which was named the best holiday market in 2021 and was nominated again this year, returns Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.

INDIANAPOLIS :

Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech

Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5. The AMP offers a warm, indoor space for the winter market every Saturday through the end of April. The market will have more than 60 vendors every weekend.

Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort

Merry Movie Nights, presented by Heartland Film, is a new mini-movie series showcasing classic Christmas films on the big screen.

Here is the schedule at Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort (8920 Otis Ave.):

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.: "The Grinch"

Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.: "Elf"

Friday, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m.: "White Christmas Sing-Along"

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.: "The Polar Express"

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m.: "White Christmas"

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Tickets are $12 for anyone 12 and older, while tickets for kids under 12 are $10. Heartland film members get 20% off tickets. Plus, all attendees will get free hot chocolate.

The Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum

Merry Movie Nights, presented by Heartland Film, is a new mini-movie series showcasing classic Christmas films on the big screen.

Here is the schedule at the Basil Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum (401 E. Michigan St.):

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.: "It's A Wonderful Life" (also an ugly sweater contest)

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.: "A Christmas Story"

Tickets are $12 for anyone 12 and older, while tickets for kids under 12 are $10. Heartland film members get 20% off tickets. Plus, all attendees will get free hot chocolate.

Eiteljorg Museum

Snow Days exhibition: Snow Days is a new exhibition opening Nov. 5. It features paintings, pottery, textiles and cultural objects, devoted to the winter season. Snow Days continues through Feb. 5, 2023, and is included with regular museum admission.

Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure: Jingle Rails, the Eiteljorg's annual holiday model train display, opens Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 16.

The Eiteljorg will also host three Jingle Rails art-making workshops:

Moose Hot Chocolate Cones Workshops: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. — Learn about the animals that populate the Western landscape and make a moose (or elk) hot chocolate cone to take home with you.

Snow Globe Workshop: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. — Create a snowy train scene for your own snow globe.

Paint a Train Workshop: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. — Paint a wooden model train inspired by the trains that populated the Western railways.

Registration for the workshops is available online.

Indiana Historical Society

Festival of Trees: The holiday extravaganza begins Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. Guests will see 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana.

Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

'Night of Lights' holiday display: This year's display features singing snowmen more than 20 feet tall, a life-sized Nativity scene, Candyland, a giant American flag and a 240-foot wall of lights.

Indiana State Museum

Polar Pajama Parties: The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum is hosting its annual polar pajama parties with special screenings of "The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience." Indiana's largest movie screen, located at 650 W. Washington St., will have screenings Nov. 28 through Dec. 14. Children under 12 years old who are wearing pajamas get in free with each adult ticket purchased.

Indianapolis Arts Center

Winter Art Sale: Check out artwork and wares from local artists and artisans on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The Art Center showcase one-of-a-kind work including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics and more, as well as refreshments and holiday spirit.

Indianapolis Zoo

Christmas at the Zoo: Christmas at the Zoo returns for its 54th year from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30. People will get to view holiday lights, and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Plus, there will be opportunities to get close to reindeer and penguins.

Newfields

Winterlights: This outdoor holiday walking experience returns for its sixth year beginning Nov. 20 through Jan. 8. Winterlights features more than 1.5 million lights throughout The Garden at Newfields. Family favorites will return, including the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone.