Field of Lights holiday display returns to State Fairgrounds Nov. 11

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is bringing back its traditional holiday light show with the promise the drive-through display will be bigger and brighter than ever.

This year's display, which opens Nov. 11 and runs through New Year's Day 2023, features singing snowmen more than 20 feet tall, a life-sized Nativity scene, Candyland, a giant American flag and a 240-foot wall of lights.

The Field of Lights features a 2-mile car ride through millions of LED lights controlled by hundreds of computers feeding miles of wires to make up the largest synchronized show in central Indiana.

Guests tune their car radios to music that ranges from holiday classics to modern songs so that visitors of all ages can enjoy the synchronized lighted trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes, "mischievous" elves and tunnels of lights.

The show will be open from 6-10 p.m. regardless of the weather.

Field of Lights tickets

Tickets are valid for one of two time slots and must be purchased in advance, online at this link. Guests may either enter the show anytime between 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.

Cars up to 8 people - $30

Vans of 9-15 people - $50

Large vans and buses of 16-35 people - $75

Vehicles heights cannot exceed 11 feet to gain access the light display.

Guests should enter at Gate 12 located on the north side of the Fairgrounds at 1698 E. 42nd Street in Indianapolis.