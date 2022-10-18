x
Local News

Drive-thru, holiday-themed lights show returning to Ruoff Music Center

"Magic of Lights" will be back at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A popular central Indiana concert venue is transforming into a holiday spectacle.

"Magic of Lights" is returning to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The holiday-themed, drive-thru lights show will be open each day between 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased for any day starting at $20 per vehicle for a limited time.

Magic of Lights, produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and digital animation through millions of individual LED lights.

New displays this year include a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-sized dinosaurs, BIGFOOT Monster Trucks and Winter Wonderland.

