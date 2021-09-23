Indianapolis native Mike Epps to film Netflix comedy special at Madam Walker Theatre

The stand-up comedian and actor will perform two shows Saturday, Nov. 20 that will tape live at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Mike Epps is filming his next Netflix comedy special at the historic Madam Walker Theatre.

The stand-up comedian and actor will perform two shows Saturday, Nov. 20 that will tape live at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“I am excited to not only film my Netflix special in my hometown, but also at the historic Madam Walker Theatre where there is so much Black history. It’s only right that I shine a light on my city," Epps said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $59 to $99 (not including fees) and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Madam Walker Theatre box office.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide digital or printed proof of immunization that matches a legal ID. Everyone must also go through rapid testing or show proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours. If someone tests positive, they will be refunded, along with those in their group.

Epps can currently be seen on Netflix in "The Upshaws," where he stars alongside Wanda Sykes in the comedy series about a working-class Black family in Indiana. Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season.

Epps is also known for his roles in "The Hangover," "The Hangover Part III," "Next Friday," "Friday After Next," "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" and "Resident Evil: Extinction."