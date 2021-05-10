New on Netflix: Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps star in comedy series about Indiana family

"The Upshaws" follows a working-class Black family in Indiana that's striving for a better life.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps are starring in a new comedy series about a working-class Black family in Indiana that premieres on Netflix this week.

"The Upshaws" follows married dad Bennie Upshaw, played by Mike Epps, who is doing his best to take care of his wife and kids in Indianapolis.

Bennie is a working-class father and loving husband who owns an auto shop. His sarcastic sister-in-law Lucretia is played by Wanda Sykes. Throughout the series, she shows just how well she knows exactly how to get under the family's skin.

Sykes and Epps executive produced the series. They star alongside sitcom veteran Kim Fields.

"I was excited to just do a show where it's fun and a lot of jokes about a loving family but make it feel current," Sykes, who was also a co-creator for the show, said in an interview on the TODAY Show.