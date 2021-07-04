x
Bill Burr performing 4 shows in Indianapolis in December

Credit: AP
Bill Burr seen at the Netflix Comedy FYSee panel Q&A at the FYSee exhibit space on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Blair Raughley via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Burr is bringing his standup show to Indianapolis.

Indianapolis audiences have four chances to see Burr's show:

  • Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre
  • Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre
  • Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Clowes Memorial Hall

Tickets for the performances at the Murat Theatre are now on sale. Tickets for the show at Clowes Memorial Hall go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Grammy-nominated comedian hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in October 2020. His acting credits also include "Breaking Bad," "The Mandalorian," "Daddy's Home" and "The King of Staten Island."

