Heartland Film Festival opens this week in Indianapolis

Several big stars appear in films at the festival, which runs through Oct. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Heartland Film Festival starts Thursday in Indianapolis.

This year's festival features 128 films, including the opening night film, "Julia." The film brings the story of Julia Child to life with some never-before-seen footage and photos.

As of Wednesday, some seats were still available. Tickets start at $25 each.

This weekend, you can watch "Spencer," which is still weeks away from its nationwide debut. The film features Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Tickets for the Saturday night showing at the Toby Theater are $14.

You also have a chance to catch another movie with a big star before it's released in the United States.

Will Smith stars in "King Richard," where he portrays the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Tickets for the film, which shows Oct. 16, the next-to-last night of the festival, are $20.