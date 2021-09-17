Heartland International Film Festival featuring its most star-studded lineup for 30th anniversary

Oscar contenders "Belfast," "King Richard," "The Power of the Dog" and "Spencer" will be screened at the Indianapolis film festival.

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is out for the 30th anniversary of the Heartland International Film Festival.

The star-studded list of 143 films includes 10 world premieres and nine U.S. premieres.

There will be screenings of films that generated plenty of Oscar buzz out of Telluride, Toronto and Venice film festivals, including:

"Belfast"

"C'mon C'mon"

"Flee"

"The French Dispatch"

"The Hand of God"

"King Richard"

"Mass"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Spencer"

The festival's opening night film is "Julia," a documentary on legendary cookbook author and television star Julia Childs. "Julia" will screen Thursday, Oct. 7 at Newfields at 7 p.m.

The Heartland International Film Festival ends with a screening of "The Electric Life of Louis Wan" on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Newfields at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

“After three decades, the Heartland International Film Festival has cemented itself as a major awards season stop while continuing to showcase impactful independent features from around the world,” said Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig in a news release. “Our team has worked hard to curate a program for this special milestone, and the caliber and variety of these titles will thrill both new and long-time attendees.”

The Heartland International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-17 with in-theater screenings at five locations:

Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie

Living Room Theaters

Historic Artcraft Theatre

Newfields

Indianapolis Arts Center (outdoor picnic-style)

All 143 films will have in-person screenings, and many of the films will also be available to view virtually.