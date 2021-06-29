Heartland Film Festival bringing several ways to view 'Indy Shorts' this year

Indy Shorts is partnering with the Livingroom Theater in the Bottleworks District, but that's not the only way you can partake in this year's Indy Shorts.

INDIANAPOLIS — For movie buffs, there's something to get excited about next month.

Tickets for the international film festival, "Indy Shorts," are on sale now.

There was a record number of submissions this year with 3,300 films that will be narrowed down to 201, which will be shown at Indy Shorts in late July.

It'll also be a chance for you to get back in the theater for the festival for the first time since 2019.

Indy Shorts is partnering with the Livingroom Theater in the Bottleworks District, but that's not the only way you can partake in this year's Indy Shorts.

"We're also offering that virtual option so you'll still be able to watch all of our programs online from the comfort of your home or you can come out, hang out with us in person indoors but then we also have outdoor screenings if you're more comfortable with that," Heartland Film Festival Marketing Manager Jessica Chapman said.

You will also be able to view the short films at the Indianapolis Arts Center and out in the lawn at Indy Fringe.

"We have some picnic-style screening," Chapman said. "It's going to be a really fun festival atmosphere no matter how you decide to fest with us."

There are a limited amount of sets for Indy Shorts that get started July 20.

Heartland Film recommends getting those tickets as soon as possible.