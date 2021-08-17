'Mayberry Man' preview set for Danville theater next month

This new movie starring a Danville man was largely filmed in the town.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers can take a trip back in time with an exclusive screening of the new Indiana-based film "Mayberry Man".

You've likely seen or heard about the famous Mayberry Cafe in Danville, inspired by "The Andy Griffith Show".

Andy Griffith's daughter is an executive producer. The daughter of Don Knotts makes an appearance in the film, so it's a huge homage to the iconic show.

The star is Danville's own Brian Calvert. If the name sounds familiar you might recognize his famous dog "Dixie". She's known as "the praying dog" and has toured the country performing her tricks. She's also in the movie.

And on Sept. 5, you can watch a sneak preview at the Royal Theater in Danville starting at 7 p.m.