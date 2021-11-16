Mark Lowry announced as new Indy Eleven head coach

Mark Lowry coached the El Paso Locomotive FC for three seasons in 2019-2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven has found its new head coach.

The team announced Mark Lowry will be the fourth permanent head coach in club history.

Lowry coached the El Paso Locomotive FC for three seasons in 2019-2021, with 42 wins, 19 losses, and 29 draws in United Soccer League (USL) Championship regular season, USL Championship Playoffs, and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action.

“I'm excited for the challenge of getting the club back to where it belongs, fighting for championships and towards the top end of the table,” Lowry said in a news release. “It’s what this fan base deserves, and you have my word I’ll work hard every single day to instill a winning culture and a culture of high standards that embody what it means to represent Indianapolis and the Eleven brand.”

The team said Lowry is expected to arrive in Indianapolis Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“In Mark Lowry, Indy Eleven has found a coach who will be as passionate about connecting with and contributing to our community as he will be to strengthening our club on the field,” Indy Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Stremlaw said in a statement. “While still a relatively young coach, his impressive results speak volumes both as a tactician and a leader, and we cannot wait to see those traits put into action."

The team and former head coach Martin Rennie mutually agreed to part ways in June 2021. Overall, Rennie had a 42-31-19 record as the team's head coach for more than three seasons, as well as a 2-2 record in the postseason.

Indy Eleven said it will make roster and coaching staff announcements for the 2022 season in the coming weeks.