Indianapolis to welcome new women's soccer team in 2022

Indy Eleven, a member of the USL Championship men’s professional league, will introduce its women’s senior team, next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is the home of a new women's soccer team.

The United Soccer League announced Indianapolis as the latest club to join the USL W League.

Indy Eleven, a member of the USL Championship men’s professional league, will introduce its women’s senior team in 2022.

The organization said they will release more details about the team's name, venue and branding at a later date.

For updates on Indy Eleven’s new USL W League team and other news surrounding Indiana’s Team, visit indyeleven.com and the club’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.