Indy Eleven head coach and team agree to part ways

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin Rennie is no longer the head coach of the Indy Eleven.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying Rennie and the organization mutually agreed to end his tenure, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the club, I want to sincerely thank Martin for his contributions to Indy Eleven over the last three and a half years, especially his professionalism in navigating our entry into the USL Championship," Indy Eleven President & Chief Executive Officer, Greg Stremlaw said in a press release.

A frustrated @IndyEleven coach Martin Rennie just sounded like he’s ready to resign in live 📺 postgame interview. Says he can’t get team to play style he wants on the field at Michael Carroll Stadium and needs to talk to owner about if he’s the right guy for job. — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) June 16, 2021

Stremlaw said the current coaching staff will handle duties on an interim basis.

Overall, Rennie had a 42-31-19 record as the team's head coach for more than three seasons, as well as a 2-2 record in the postseason.

Indy Eleven is currently in fourth place in Group C of the United Soccer League Championship Standings with a 3-4-1 record.

Their next match is Sunday, June 20 at Sporting Kansas City II at 5 p.m.