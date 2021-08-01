Pacers announce limited ticket sales for home games

A limited number of tickets to upcoming games will go on sale Jan. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans will be able to see the Indiana Pacers play in person starting in late January. The team announced Friday that a limited number of tickets for upcoming home games will be available for sale to the general public in limited pods.

Tickets for games from Jan. 24 through March 4 will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Pacers.com, at BankersLifeFieldhouse.com, and in-person at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office on weekdays between noon and 5 p.m.

The Pacers said they will limit sales to approximately 1,000 tickets per game through Jan. 25 and consider gradual increases for games after that.

The Marion County Health Department will currently allow 25 percent capacity at the Fieldhouse, or roughly 4,500 attendees, for 2020-2021 Pacers home contests.

All attendees will need to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard stated in the announcement, “We have some of the most passionate fans in the League, and we look forward to having them back at the Fieldhouse.”

Working in concert with the health department and the NBA, the Pacers developed a set of COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines to keep fans as safe as possible at games.

We’re excited to announce that we will be safely welcoming back a limited number of fans to @TheFieldhouse 👏



Sign up at https://t.co/EJdlUir1aW to get early access to tickets and visit https://t.co/skag1BY9kW so you know what to expect when you return to see us play! pic.twitter.com/bLV5woc6Tv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 8, 2021

Bankers Life Fieldhouse has also been updated with low contact enhancements and the team's COVID-19 safety plans were recognized by the International WELL Building Institute with the 2020 WELL Heath-Safety Rating for Facilities Operations and Management.

“We will enforce safety requirements, have made updates to the building and our operations, are regularly training and testing our staff, and will continue to communicate with the public so fans can support the team they love in the NBA’s best arena,” said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President & COO.

New Pacers game policies and protocols:

FANS

Health Screenings: To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf.

To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf. Face Masks: Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted. Physical Distancing: 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols.

6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols. Pod Seating: Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats. Mobile Ticketing: Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy.

Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy. Security: Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags.

Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags. A Cashless Experience: Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena. Concessions: Food items will be individually packaged, and staff will use appropriate PPE and be separated from guests by plexiglass dividers.

FACILITY

Cleaning & Disinfection: The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse.

The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse. Hand Sanitizing Stations: More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one.

More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one. Restrooms: Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures.

Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures. HVAC & Air Filtration: The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses.

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses. Training: All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been.

All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been. Communications: Signage will be visible throughout the building, and public announcements and video boards before, during, and after the game will communicate to fans all they need to know to remain safe while in the Fieldhouse.