x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Ncaab

Butler announces Hinkle capacity at 25 percent to start season

Tickets will be offered in blocks of 2-4 games each to previous season ticket holders and fans who placed deposits for this season.
Credit: WTHR
Hinkle Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that the Marion County Department of Health has approved fan capacity of 25 percent for Butler basketball games at Hinkle Fieldhouse that starts Nov. 25 with a visit from Western Michigan.

Butler's schedule also includes E. Illinois, Kansas State and St. John's in November and December.

Fans will have to follow the school's comprehensive plan in mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19:

The schools said season tickets will not be offered for the 2020-21 season. Tickets will be made available in blocks, consisting of 2-4 games each, first to those who were season ticket holders last season or had already placed a deposit for this season. The ticket office is contacting those eligible.

Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public.