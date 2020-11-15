Butler announces Hinkle capacity at 25 percent to start season

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that the Marion County Department of Health has approved fan capacity of 25 percent for Butler basketball games at Hinkle Fieldhouse that starts Nov. 25 with a visit from Western Michigan.
Butler's schedule also includes E. Illinois, Kansas State and St. John's in November and December.
Fans will have to follow the school's comprehensive plan in mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19:
- Face masks
- Temperature checks
- Physical distancing with specific entrances and exits to limit congestion
- Changes in hospitality and concession procedures
- Details are posted in Butler's Know Before You Go health and safety plan
The schools said season tickets will not be offered for the 2020-21 season. Tickets will be made available in blocks, consisting of 2-4 games each, first to those who were season ticket holders last season or had already placed a deposit for this season. The ticket office is contacting those eligible.
Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public.