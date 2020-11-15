Butler announces Hinkle capacity at 25 percent to start season

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that the Marion County Department of Health has approved fan capacity of 25 percent for Butler basketball games at Hinkle Fieldhouse that starts Nov. 25 with a visit from Western Michigan.

The schools said season tickets will not be offered for the 2020-21 season. Tickets will be made available in blocks, consisting of 2-4 games each, first to those who were season ticket holders last season or had already placed a deposit for this season. The ticket office is contacting those eligible.