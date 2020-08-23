Butler goes to remote instruction for 2 weeks

Student will remain on campus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has announced it will go to remote instruction for undergraduate students for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

In a statement Sunday morning, the school said it made decision based on data collection and analysis. "In particular, in the past 48-72 hours, we have observed lack of compliance with health and safety guidelines among a relatively small proportion of our students," the school shared, "resultant increases in the number of students testing positive or displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and projections regarding future cases as a result of contact tracing."

The school explained it is taking the action based on spread of the virus on other campuses, using three primary criteria:

A lack of compliance with health and safety guidelines

The school cited ongoing violations by a small percentage of students who have violated quarantines and lied about daily health checks. The school is charging approximately 50 students with violating the school's Student Commitment for Personal and Community Well-being. They could face sanctions or be removed from campus. An increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate

After all students were tested before moving on campus, the school saw an uptick in positive testing from .05 percent to over 2 percent, and the number of students reporting symptoms has increased. The school said it has linked students reporting symptoms with others who have not complied with wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Predictive measures from the contract tracing process

Approximately 75 students have been placed in quarantine based on association with a confirmed case, and administrators expect more positive cases among those quarantined.

Graduate instruction, including students in the Doctor of Pharmacy program, will continue in-person during the two weeks of undergraduate virtual learning.

In a letter to students and families, the school said it will be conducting a webinar to share further information Sunday, Aug. 23, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.