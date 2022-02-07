Colts hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday the hiring of Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator. Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

He has 32 years of coaching experience, including the last 16 seasons in the NFL.

Prior to the Raiders, Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons (2017-20). From 2013-16, Bradley was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has also worked as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2009-2012) and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as linebackers coach (2007-08).

Matt Eberflus left the defensive coordinator position with the Colts to be the new coach of the Chicago Bears. He spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Eberflus called his new job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” The hire was the first big move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Poles and Eberflus are first-timers in their respective positions in the NFL. The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise.

The Bears then hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator. Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts safeties coach. Also hired away from the Colts were James Rowe as defensive backs coach, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II.