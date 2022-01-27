Reports: Colts defensive coordinator to be hired as Bears head coach

The Colts' defense ranked in the top 10 in points allowed in three seasons during Eberflus' tenure.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly now in the market for a new defensive coordinator.

Matt Eberflus, who's held the position for the last four seasons, will be hired by the Chicago Bears as their next head coach, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

Eberflus, 51, previously served as a coach with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before joining the Colts. He has nearly three decades of coaching experience, including more than a dozen in the NFL.

