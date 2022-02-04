Super Bowl organizers reflect on 10 years since Indy hosted NFL's big game

Friday also marked 15 years since the Colts defeated Chicago in Super Bowl XLI.

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of Indy's Super Bowl gathered Friday to mark ten years since the city hosted the NFL's biggest game.

It also happened to be the anniversary of the biggest win in Indianapolis Colts history.

The men and women who brought Super Bowl XLVI to Indianapolis reflected on the legacy the event left behind during a reception at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"The world had a window into what living in Indiana was like, what the people were here," said Allison Melangton, president and CEO of the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee. "Talent attraction has been better, corporations have moved here, more conventions, so I always knew it was a great city, but a lot of people figured it out then."

The days leading up to the Super Bowl at Lucas Oil Stadium were filled with concerts along a renovated Georgia Street, which also featured a zip line for fans to ride. IndyCars decorated in the color scheme of every NFL team were also on display in the host city.

The New York Giants, led by Eli Manning, defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.

Friday also marked 15 years since Manning's older brother, Peyton, led the Indianapolis Colts to the first Super Bowl title in the city's history, defeating the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Miami.

On this date in 2007. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4FpUJWHvFE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2022