Milk and Cookies: IndyCar drivers' most embarrassing moments and superstitions

AUSTIN, Texas — Ever send a personal text to the wrong person? Find out who thought he was texting his girlfriend but ended up sending the message to a few hundred other people!
Dave gets personal with IndyCar’s champions and discovers who considered being a biochemist and who drives with his knees.
Other career
Dave Calabro:
OK, so what we do is we ask people to send in questions, and we pick some of the worst ones.
If racing doesn't didn't work out as a job, what would you be doing right now if you weren’t a race car driver?
2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi:
Stand up comic. (silence)
(laughter)
Dave: You’d be homeless.
Rossi: That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever said!
Dave: I’m teasing.
Rossi: That's a great question. I always used to say that I’d be like, like a biochemist.
Dave: Really?
Rossi: I’m serious:
Dave: Seriously? Yeah. I could see that.
Rossi: Yeah. Because I always wanted… I love chemistry, and I love like the medical side of chemistry, but I never had the confidence to be a doctor.
Dave: You're the guy who set the curve for the rest of us, weren’t you?
Rossi: I tried.
Superstitions
Dave: Are you superstitious?
2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan: Ah...100 percent. I always put my left shoe first. I always get inside the car from the left side. And a couple other things.
Dave: Come on, what else?
Kanaan: I have a lucky underwear.
Dave: You wear the same underwear for every race?
Kanaan: Yeah. I pick one that I think is the winner. Well, obviously my 2013 underwear is gone by now.
Most embarrassing moment
Dave: Most embarrassing moment in your life?
2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud: In my life?
Dave: Anything jump out at you?
Pagenaud: Yes. It was right after a race in Portland. My girlfriend at the time … We were messaging, and the conversation got a little heated, in a good way. I'm not gonna go into details.
And on the flip phone, I had group of messages, and I would send them results of the race, and I was doing that the same time she was sending me messages. So, I sent the message to her to about 350 people.
I didn't get many response back.
Bad real world driver
Dave talking with Scott Dixon: Which other driver would you not ride in a car with? I will say this, full disclosure, Tony Kanaan told me that he would not get in the car with you.
30 Minutes Earlier…
Tony Kanaan: Dixon.
Dave: Dixon?
Kanaan: Oh, yeah. He can drive a race car 100 percent better than anybody I've ever met. Cannot drive a car.
Back to Dave talking with Dixon...
Dixon: Yeah, and Dario would probably say the same, which I don't know why. I think it's because I'm never really paying attention. I'm always like talking and multi-tasking. You know, I use my knees a lot, which I think is probably illegal but the knees are handy to drive a car when you're eating and on the phone.
You’re probably not allowed to do that either.