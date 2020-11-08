Milk and Cookies: Underwear matters and favorite songs for IndyCar drivers

Dave traveled to Austin, Texas to chat with the drivers before the pandemic hit.

AUSTIN, Texas — If anyone can get an IndyCar champion to bust out a bit of his favorite hip-hop song, it’s Dave Calabro.

Before the pandemic delayed the start of the racing season and made social-distancing a consideration, Dave traveled to Austin, Texas to chat with the drivers. Instead of just the regular media interview, Dave brought along some milk and cookies for the chat.

Favorite song

Dave: Name your favorite song.

2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon: Vanilla Ice. "Ice Ice Baby."

Dave: Can you sing it?

Dixon: Uhhhh… "Stop collaborate and listen. Ice is back with a brand new addition." And then you know the rest…

Dave: You are a gamer!

Most embarrassing moment

Dave: Most embarrassing moment in your life?

Indianapolis native and driver for Ed Carpenter Racing Connor Daly: Catching on fire before the green flag at the Indy 500. It wasn't great.

Not a good real world driver

Dave: Which other driver would you not ride in a car with? And, why?

2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi: Marco [Andretti]

Zionsville resident and driver for Andretti Autosport Zach Veach: Marco Andretti

Colton Herta, Driver for Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport: Marco Andretti

Two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden: Marco scares the crap out of me.

2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay: Yeah, Marco drives like a nut. Outside of his house they actually changed the speed limit.

Rossi: He has to get from point A to point B faster and more illegal than the next person.

Superstitions

Dave: And are you superstitious?

Graham Rahal, Indianapolis resident and driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: I'm not that superstitious. The only thing I do every time is get in from the left side of the car.

Dave: See, I've had guys here that are talking about they got certain underwear they wear.

Rahal: There’s certain underwear I definitely won't wear.

Dave: Really?

Rahal: Oh yeah. I’ve had some bad luck in underwear.

Dave: See, I never dreamed I'd be standing here in a race suit talking about underwear with a race car driver. It’s a thing.

Rahal: It’s a really important part of it.

Food to binge eat

Dave: I know you're a fitness freak, but when you don't care...off-season...what are you going to pig out on?

2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan: Ice cream. All day long. But it’s not like, “Oh, I’m gonna have a scoop.” If you're gonna have it, it’s the full jar. Right? We’re having it.

Dave: If you’re gonna go there, go there.