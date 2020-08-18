Milk and Cookies: IndyCar drivers talk first cars and one said he'd be a 'dirtbag' if he wasn't racing

In February, before the days of social-distancing and masks, Dave Calabro talked with IndyCar drivers on a series of topics.

AUSTIN, Texas — In February, before the days of social-distancing and masks, Dave Calabro packed up his milk jugs and cookies to head to Texas for some quality time with the IndyCar drivers.

First car

Dave Calabro: What was the first car you drove on a regular basis when you got your license?

2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power: Was a VL Comodore.

Dave: Was that a cool car?

Power: It was a Chevy. It was a cool car for a young guy.

Dave: Did you pick up chicks in your new cool car?

Power: That's the sort of thing you do with that car.

Dave: Yeah…

Power: You would pick up chicks.

2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon: I had a Honda Prelude. It was red…had one light. It had the flip up lights, but only one, so it was a bit...you know...going along with one eye open.

Dave: Had a couple miles on it, right?

Dixon: Yeah, a couple hundred thousand.

Dave: Chick magnet car?

Dixon: Yeah, it was good for the ladies.

Dave: Yeah… Cool.

Dixon: Yeah. Can’t complaint.

Real world job

Dave: If racing didn't work out as a job, what would you be doing?

Zionsville resident and driver for Andretti Autosport Zach Veach: I would be a dirtbag. I would be living in my van rock climbing every single day. I…that's all I would do. I'd have no source of income. I would just…yeah.

Dave: You would be a dirtbag.

Veach: I would be a dirtbag.

Dave: I don't think we've had that answer. In all the time, we’ve been doing that. A dirtbag. I like that. I might do that next.

Veach: There you go.

Favorite song

Dave: Name your favorite song.

2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi: I don't know why this is the first one that came to mind, but I’m just going to say it – “Talladega.” Eric Church.

Dave: Yeah…

Rossi: It’s not my favorite song. I like it though.

Dave: You’re an Eric Church guy.

Rossi: I like Eric Church.

Dave: I didn’t think you would be a country music kind of guy.

Rossi: I’ve lived in Indiana for a while now.

Dave: So, you’re a transplant.

Rossi: Yeah. I...pretty much…

Dave: Can you sing any Eric Church songs?

Rossi: Yeah.

Dave: Come on…