Aldo Andretti's last lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aldo Andretti died at the age of 80.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 13, 2021, Aldo Andretti took his last lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway a week after his passing was announced.

Aldo was born in 1940 in Italy. While his life took him on a different path than his brother's, the family said Aldo was often at races supporting his family.

A statement on his passing said that Aldo was proud to have shared his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam.