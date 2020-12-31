Aldo Andretti dies at the age of 80

While his life took him on a different path than his brother's, the family said Aldo was often at races supporting his family.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Autosport announced the passing of Aldo Andretti, Mario's brother, on Wednesday.

Aldo was born in 1940 in Italy. While his life took him on a different path than his brother's, the family said Aldo was often at races supporting his family.

A statement on his passing said that Aldo was proud to have shared his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam.