Aldo Andretti dies at the age of 80

INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Autosport announced the passing of Aldo Andretti, Mario's brother, on Wednesday.
Aldo was born in 1940 in Italy. While his life took him on a different path than his brother's, the family said Aldo was often at races supporting his family.
A statement on his passing said that Aldo was proud to have shared his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam.
A mass and burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at noon, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Brownsburg, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Stevens Mortuary in Indianapolis, Indiana.