Pit Stop fundraiser on north side of Indy supports Andretti's Race 4 Riley

Indy Truck & Auto Repair on N. Keystone Avenue joins the Race 4 Riley team by offering $25 oil changes Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Autosport is pitching in Saturday for the first ever Indy Truck & Auto Repair "Race 4 Riley Pit Stop."

Founded in 1997 by the late John Andretti, the Race 4 Riley is a series of events all designed to raise awareness and funds for Riley Hospital for Children. The Race 4 Riley is an all-volunteer team with 100% of funds raised going directly to Riley Hospital.

Indy Truck & Auto Repair at 7320 N. Keystone Avenue joined the Race 4 Riley team as a new sponsor and is offering $25 oil changes Saturday until 5 p.m. as part of their Pit Stop. They will also provide complimentary multi-point inspections and top off all fluids, and check and adjust tire pressures.

Schaeffer's Oil donated the oil NAPA Auto Parts is supplying the filters for the pit stops.

Appointments are not needed for the Race 4 Riley Pit Stop event.