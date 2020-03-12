African American business leader announces Force Indy Racing Team

An African American business leader announced plans Thursday to launch an Indy Force Racing Team.

An African American-led ownership group announced plans Thursday to launch a racing team. The Force Indy race team is set to compete in the 2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

Force Indy Team Principal Rod Reid brings years of karting and auto racing experience and a recently expanded relationship with NXG Youth Motorsports Inc., which has introduced more than 2,300 students from under-represented communities, ages 11 to 15, to the educational benefits of the sport. Force Indy’s race team will focus on hiring and developing Black American men and women mechanics, engineers, staffers and drivers.

The Force Indy Team includes a mentorship from the legendary Team Penske.

“When the IMS and INDYCAR acquisition happened a year ago, I was pleased to learn of the work Rod Reid was doing,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chairman Roger Penske said. “To lend our support to an effort like this is a natural. Together, we’ll work to not only get this new team off the ground but continue to support it and its mission as it continues down a path to compete at the top level.”