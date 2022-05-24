Miles Teller to serve as honorary starter for Indy 500

The "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Whiplash" actor will wave the green flag for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

INDIANAPOLIS — Miles Teller, who stars in the highly-anticipated "Top Gun" sequel, will serve as the honorary starter for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The "Whiplash" and "Divergent" actor will wave the green flag to signify the start of the race Sunday, May 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Teller stars as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, son of the beloved "Goose," in "Top Gun: Maverick," which opens in theaters nationwide Friday, May 27. He can also be seen in limited series "The Offer" on Paramount+, which is about the making of "The Godfather" films.

"Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers racing for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-fueled experience," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. "We’re happy to welcome him to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ for a day he’ll never forget."

13News' coverage of the Indy 500 on race day starts at 5 a.m. ET.