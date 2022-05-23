IndyCar drivers pick partners for barroom fighting and talk about off-season adrenaline fixes

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Who’s a fighter? Who’s a fashion icon? 13News Sports Director Dave Calabro asks this year’s Indy 500 drivers the tough questions.
Of course, he does it over a plate of cookies and with a bottle of milk (that no one should try to drink!)
And that means there’s more than a little bit of fun during this annual question session. I mean, can you really miss a chance to call Dave the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man?
It’s clear IndyCar’s drivers know each other and Dave pretty well.
Which driver is the most GQ?
SIMON PAGENAUD: That’s me.
DAVE: No doubt?
SIMON: No doubt.
TATIANA CALDERÓN: Maybe, Hélio?
DAVE: Oh yeah. He’s very fashionable, isn’t he?
WILL POWER: It’s got to be between Jack Harvey and Hélio.
RINUS VEEKAY: So, I think GQ… Jack Harvey.
DAVID MALUKAS: I say Jack Harvey recently, from what I’ve seen.
SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: (referring to Jack Harvey) His jaw line is good. He’s a good looking bloke, isn’t he?
JACK HARVEY: Uhhhh…
DAVE: Hang on, let me get a mirror!
JACK: Hello! (unclear) I like I could be kind of that guy.
DAVE: You are the winner.
JACK: Ah!
DAVE: You are the winner. I think every single driver has mentioned that you are Mister GQ.
JACK: OK. Cool.
DAVE: What do you think of that?
JACK: (laughing) I almost would have given myself that one. I was thinking about… I was thinking about which driver it could be. I don’t know. None of them really sprung to mind.
Partner in a barroom fight?
DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO: I gotta go with Pato, man. That guy’s a decent boxer. He’s been a good friend of mine, so when he gets going… yeah, I think he’d…
DAVE: He’d be all fired up.
DEVLIN: He’d be fired up, yeah. He’d be the one I want to have in my corner.
MARCUS ERICSSON: I would probably pick Josef, right? Josef or maybe Graham. He’s also a big dude.
COLTON HERTA: See, Josef’s big, but I don’t think he could fight at all.
ED CARPENTER: I think I’ll go with Hélio. And I say this because I know that he does a lot of boxing.
TONY KANAAN: Oh, Dixon. He’ll beat the h--- out of people, man.
DALTON KELLETT: I feel like Will would just be like.. would just be a wild card.
PATO O'WARD: Will Power.
DAVE: Really?
PATO: Yeah! That guy will throw down just to be able to throw down.
JACK: Graham.
JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Graham. Gimme that mass.
JIMMIE JOHNSON: Well, actually, I’d go to Graham Rahal on this one.
GRAHAM RAHAL: Everybody’s saying me in this thing, aren’t they? Yeah, as I said... the big guy.
SIMON: Power! He’s like a kangaroo. He would love it, too.
How do you get your adrenaline rush going in the off season?
SIMON: I love skiing.
ALEXANDER ROSSI: Bourbon tasting. Sure, that gets the blood going.
KYLE KIRKWOOD: I surf. I fish. I freedive.
CONOR DALY: Travis Pastrana usually has something up his sleeve.
DAVE: What’s the craziest thing you’ve done with Travis?
CONNOR: There was a hot tub in the back of a limo that was a convertible. We jumped it like 80 feet at his house. World’s first hot tub limo jump.
CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Drive too fast. (laughing)
FELIX ROSENQVIST: I tried to get it, but I can’t.
DAVE: There’s nothing like it, right?
FELIX: I’ve tried everything. I’ve jumped out of planes. I’ve done mountain bike, skiing, but nothing replaces it.
What would the Indy 500 mascot be?
PATO: A cow!
FELIX: Probably, like Hélio. I feel like... I just think about him when I think about the 500.
KYLE: Probably, Hélio or something. He’s won four of them now.
CHRISTIAN: Hélio Castroneves’ face. Just because he’s won.
DIXON: You! Look at this.
DAVE: (Laughs) Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
DIXON: You are Mister Indy 500.
DAVE: Oh, yeah.
DIXON: So let’s go with Dave Calabro. Gonna go with Dave Calabro.