Live Indy 500 Race Blog: Engines started and ready race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along throughout the race with our 13News team as we cover the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Around 135,000 fans are in the stands for what will be the largest event since the start of the pandemic.
12:44 p.m. – Will Power had no power at the start and is OK to rejoin his spot at the back of the field.
12:39 p.m. – Drivers start your engines!
12:37 p.m. – Back Home Again in Indiana.
12:32 p.m. – You couldn't pay us to watch anything else.
12:29 p.m. – Absolutely awesome.
12:27 p.m. – Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem.
12:25 p.m. – Goosebumps.
12:23 p.m. – Not only is David Letterman a local legend and team owner, he is also a great ambassador for the Indianapolis 500.
12:21 p.m. – The 38th Infantry Division Band of the Indiana Army National Guard played "Taps" ahead of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
12:19 p.m. – Couldn't agree more.
12:15 p.m. – Some race fans took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the track ahead of the race.
12:10 p.m. – Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato got the standing ovation he deserved after winning in a quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway with no fans August of 2020.
12:08 p.m. – Check out who is taking in the race today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil!
12:05 p.m. – "This Is Us" Actor Milo Ventimiglia walking up to get ready to wave the green flag to start today's race.
12:02 p.m. – IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay 's got the moves.
12:01 p.m. – Finally into the 60s.
12:00 p.m. – Check it out. The drivers are all ready and we are only about a half hour from the start of the race.
11:56 a.m. – A very emotional moment before the race, 10 years after Dan Wheldon's win at the Indy 500.
11:55 a.m. – Look at the starting grid ready to go. Let's race!