Live Indy 500 Race Blog: Engines started and ready race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along throughout the race with our 13News team as we cover the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Around 135,000 fans are in the stands for what will be the largest event since the start of the pandemic.

12:44 p.m. – Will Power had no power at the start and is OK to rejoin his spot at the back of the field.

12:39 p.m. – Drivers start your engines!

12:37 p.m. – Back Home Again in Indiana.

12:32 p.m. – You couldn't pay us to watch anything else.

12:29 p.m. – Absolutely awesome.

12:27 p.m. – Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem.

12:25 p.m. – Goosebumps.

That “God Bless America” hit the heart. Beautifully sang 🇺🇸 #Indy500 — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 30, 2021

12:23 p.m. – Not only is David Letterman a local legend and team owner, he is also a great ambassador for the Indianapolis 500.

David @Letterman has always been passionate about motorsports.@RutledgeWood caught up with the late night talk show star, and defending #Indy500 winner co-owner of @RLLRacing. pic.twitter.com/9afzVArlbx — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

12:21 p.m. – The 38th Infantry Division Band of the Indiana Army National Guard played "Taps" ahead of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

On this #MemorialDay weekend, we honor the fallen with the playing of Taps at @IMS. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/dl1vLvS0fj — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

12:19 p.m. – Couldn't agree more.

12:15 p.m. – Some race fans took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the track ahead of the race.

While we can't wait for racing to start at #IMS today, the race to defeat #COVID19 has already begun.



Get your vaccine today at the Racing Capital of the World!



Full Details: https://t.co/TS7Y8H9ahT pic.twitter.com/15n9QlTUzc — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

12:10 p.m. – Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato got the standing ovation he deserved after winning in a quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway with no fans August of 2020.

REPLAY: 2020 Indy 500 winner @TakumaSatoRacer receive a long overdue standing ovation. Fans back at @IMS is a beautiful thing. #INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/07AGmSVTMb — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

12:08 p.m. – Check out who is taking in the race today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil!

12:05 p.m. – "This Is Us" Actor Milo Ventimiglia walking up to get ready to wave the green flag to start today's race.

12:02 p.m. – IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay 's got the moves.

12:01 p.m. – Finally into the 60s.

Temps are warming into the low 60s, as the driver introductions are taking place for the #indy500 at @IMS ! @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/XRdMLzyNJt — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Check it out. The drivers are all ready and we are only about a half hour from the start of the race.

11:56 a.m. – A very emotional moment before the race, 10 years after Dan Wheldon's win at the Indy 500.

An emotional moment at @IMS.



Dan Wheldon's two kids, Oliver and Sebastian, see dad's face twice on the Borg-Warner Trophy. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/3pJZDFpGv6 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

11:55 a.m. – Look at the starting grid ready to go. Let's race!