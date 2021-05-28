'This Is Us' actor to wave green flag at Indy 500

Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor, director and producer Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The "This Is Us" actor will wave the green flag to start the race Sunday, May 30.

Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson in the NBC drama series, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for his performance.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will air live on WTHR Channel 13 this Sunday. The decision to lift the blackout was made on Thursday.

Scott Dixon will lead the field, alongside 21-year-old Colton Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay in the front row.

Danica Patrick will be the pace car driver on race day and Jimmie Allen will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before drivers take off for 200 laps around the oval.

"This Is Us" aired its fifth season finale May 25 and will end with its upcoming sixth season, set to air in 2022.