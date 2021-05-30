13News reporter Rich Van Wyk covers his last Indy 500

Rich Van Wyk is set to retire next month, so we looked back at some of his favorite moments covering "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News reporter Rich Van Wyk has been covering the Indianapolis 500 for WTHR Channel 13 for more than 40 years, but the 105th Running of the Indy 500 will be his last.

"You're not as grumpy as you appear. You're pretty soft under there," 13News Sports Director Dave Calabro said about Van Wyk, whose nickname around the station is "The Commander."

Van Wyk began his career with 13News as a college intern while attending Butler University. Since then, he has worked as an assignment editor, news producer, the producer of our race coverage and other special events, and a reporter.

He has won five regional Emmys. The most recent award-winning work documented the increasing use of drones, the lack of regulations and their threat to personal privacy. Van Wyk has also received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, as well as numerous awards from the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists and other organizations.

Happy retirement, Rich!