Indy 500 Race Blog: Fans are back at the track and finding their seats

Follow along throughout the day with our 13News team as race fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along with our 13News team throughout Race Day as fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. You can watch the race live on WTHR as the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. But first, tune in for seven hours of team coverage from the track and studio as we help you get ready for the race.

Race morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 30, 2021 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16





8:05 a.m. – IMS President Doug Boles barely gets a minute to rest in the 24 hours around the race.

8:03 a.m. – And we didn't think we could get more pumped...

It's time to make history.



A month of hard work, dedication and preparation is about to pay off for one athlete and one team. It's Race Day for the 105th #Indy500 presented by @gainbridgelife. #INDYCAR // #DEFYEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/0fWJzUTiPm — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

7:55 a.m. – Agreed!

7:48 a.m. – Could not have said it better Dave.

Sooo happy and Blessed to be here again @IMS ...w Fans again!! We missed you! Let’s have some fun today!!!! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/LCwUN2zdlR — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 30, 2021

7:45 a.m. – Good advice.

7:33 a.m. – Race Day proves it is never too early for corn dogs and curly fries.

7:30 a.m. – It will be a beautiful day to go racing.

It's a dry and chilly start in Indy but it is going to be a fantastic race day! The sun is shinning over @ims for the #Indy500! @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/MNemCgUvLj — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

7:28 a.m. – The "mask ambassadors" are already out at IMS.

Masks are required at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hundreds of mask ambassadors are encouraging fans to follow the rules @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Pk9DB2gSBf — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

7:08 a.m. – We see you dedicated fans!

7:04 a.m. – Hand warmers on Race Day? Yeah, it's still a little chilly out there this morning.

7:01 a.m. – Yes, thank you to all the frontline workers!

A special message from @WHCOS & fellow Hoosier Ron Klain.



Happy Race Day, and thank you to the frontline workers who made this year’s #Indy500 possible.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/fCOlyq0lLQ — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

6:52 a.m. – We ARE there! What a day to go racing.

6:50 a.m. – Stay warm guys. The sun is up now and it will start getting a little warmer out there.

The sun is out now, but I’m not ready to ditch my coat & gloves just yet! @DustinGroveTV is being a trooper. Nothing says #RaceDay like Low 40’s in May. #Indy500 🏁 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/EnmWCaVuTz — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) May 30, 2021

6:45 a.m. – Last year, some of the IndyCar drivers helped keep fans' seats warm. This year, they surprised those same fans.

Last year, we kept race fans' seats warm. This year, we welcome them Back Home Again.



Longtime ticketholders received a special thank you at the #Indy500 Drivers' Meeting Saturday, and their reactions were priceless.

#INDYCAR // #DEFYEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/YotouKWeFW — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

6:43 a.m. – The pace car is just incredible.

The Indy 500 Corvette page car is fast even when it’s standing still @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JkE6go4ArM — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

6:34 a.m. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is reminding race fans coming out today that they will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the track, if they want.

While we can't wait for racing to start at #IMS today, the race to defeat #COVID19 has already begun.



Get your vaccine today at the Racing Capital of the World!



Full Details: https://t.co/TS7Y8H9ahT pic.twitter.com/15n9QlTUzc — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

6:33 a.m. – Chuck is the best.

It’s great to be working with Chuck Lofton. Even on a cold race morning he warms things up @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/NDxguYRLRC — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

6:29 a.m. – It is good to be back!

6:26 a.m. – Absolutely right Will Power...nothing else quite like it.

6:23 a.m. – We are! We are!

6:10 a.m. – Just how cold is it right now out at the track? Just 42 degrees. That's how cold it got when A.J. Foyt won his FIRST race in 1961.

Indy hit 42 this morning which ties the coolest race morning in 60 years (since 1961). https://t.co/NVA0ohDYfx — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 30, 2021

6:01 a.m. – Fireworks accompanied the gates opening. What a view!

6 a.m. – The gates just opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as fans are returning for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 after the pandemic kept them away in 2020.

5:45 a.m. – How cool does the Pagoda look this morning...let's get those gates open!

5:30 a.m. – We are expected a glorious race day with cool and dry conditions for the race. The Live Doppler 13 Weather team is calling for a chilly start when the gates open at 6 a.m. with temperatures in the low 40s. By race time, the temperatures should be in the mid 60s.

46 degrees and getting cooler at a very cool place @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/wV6PsNljrg — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

The forecast low temperature of 43 degrees would match that of 1971, when Al Unser won his second of four 500s. If the temperature drops below 43, we would have to go back to the 1960s to find a race morning that cold.

5:00 a.m. – 13News is on the air from the Pagoda at the Speedway!

It looks like at least one driver is up with us.