Indy 500 Race Blog: Fans are back at the track and finding their seats

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along with our 13News team throughout Race Day as fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. You can watch the race live on WTHR as the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. But first, tune in for seven hours of team coverage from the track and studio as we help you get ready for the race.
Race morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 30, 2021
8:05 a.m. – IMS President Doug Boles barely gets a minute to rest in the 24 hours around the race.
8:03 a.m. – And we didn't think we could get more pumped...
7:55 a.m. – Agreed!
7:48 a.m. – Could not have said it better Dave.
7:45 a.m. – Good advice.
7:33 a.m. – Race Day proves it is never too early for corn dogs and curly fries.
7:30 a.m. – It will be a beautiful day to go racing.
7:28 a.m. – The "mask ambassadors" are already out at IMS.
7:08 a.m. – We see you dedicated fans!
7:04 a.m. – Hand warmers on Race Day? Yeah, it's still a little chilly out there this morning.
7:01 a.m. – Yes, thank you to all the frontline workers!
6:52 a.m. – We ARE there! What a day to go racing.
6:50 a.m. – Stay warm guys. The sun is up now and it will start getting a little warmer out there.
6:45 a.m. – Last year, some of the IndyCar drivers helped keep fans' seats warm. This year, they surprised those same fans.
6:43 a.m. – The pace car is just incredible.
6:34 a.m. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is reminding race fans coming out today that they will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the track, if they want.
6:33 a.m. – Chuck is the best.
6:29 a.m. – It is good to be back!
6:26 a.m. – Absolutely right Will Power...nothing else quite like it.
6:23 a.m. – We are! We are!
6:10 a.m. – Just how cold is it right now out at the track? Just 42 degrees. That's how cold it got when A.J. Foyt won his FIRST race in 1961.
6:01 a.m. – Fireworks accompanied the gates opening. What a view!
6 a.m. – The gates just opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as fans are returning for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 after the pandemic kept them away in 2020.
5:45 a.m. – How cool does the Pagoda look this morning...let's get those gates open!
5:30 a.m. – We are expected a glorious race day with cool and dry conditions for the race. The Live Doppler 13 Weather team is calling for a chilly start when the gates open at 6 a.m. with temperatures in the low 40s. By race time, the temperatures should be in the mid 60s.
The forecast low temperature of 43 degrees would match that of 1971, when Al Unser won his second of four 500s. If the temperature drops below 43, we would have to go back to the 1960s to find a race morning that cold.
5:00 a.m. – 13News is on the air from the Pagoda at the Speedway!
It looks like at least one driver is up with us.