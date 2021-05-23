Dixon knocks two budding young stars from Indy 500 pole

Scott Dixon will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying. He now ties Rex Mays, A.J. Foyt and Helio Castroneves for the second-most poles in Indy 500 history.

Dixon beat Colton Herta by approximately six feet for the top starting spot in next week's race.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson very literally gave Dixon a bow on Sunday. He posted on Twitter a video of him bowing down to Dixon with the caption "We're not worthy."

During the race, Dixon took the NTT P1 Award in the fastest field in “500” history with a four-lap average of 231.685 mph.

He was also the fastest during the first day of Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday.

Dixon is the six-time IndyCar champion and won the Indy 500 in 2008. With this win, Dixon will be in the front row with the two youngest drivers in the field 21-year-old Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay.

The second row will be comprised of Ed Carpenter (fourth), Tony Kanaan (fifth) and Alex Palou (sixth). The third row consists of Ryan Hunter-Reay (seventh), Helio Castroneves (eighth) and Marcus Ericsson (ninth).