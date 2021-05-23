Arie Luyendyk finds missing 500 championship ring

The Indy 500 champion's 1990 winner's ring went missing Saturday at the Motor Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. —

Two-time Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk put out an all points bulletin on Twitter Saturday after one of his championship rings came up missing.

Luyendyk tweeted a picture of his 1990 Indy 500 winner's ring after losing it at the track while he was there to watch the first day of qualifications for this year's race.

The gold ring with 12 diamonds had Luyendyk's name on it.

He wrote on Twitter, "Any help recovering it would be appreciated."

Drivers Ed Carpenter and Alexander Rossi saw the tweet and both said they would throw in their qualifying gloves as a reward to anybody who found the ring.

After thinking about it where he had been, Luyendyk went back out to the track to look again for his ring again.

And he found it himself.

The ring was lying on the ground near a fence where Luyendyk had parked. His last tweet did not mention whether he would ask Carpenter and Rossi for their gloves.