Herta takes St. Pete, ties father on IndyCar win list with 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Colton Herta won on the street course at St. Petersburg Sunday for his fourth career IndyCar victory. That ties him with his father, Bryan, on IndyCar's win list.

It took Bryan Herta 12 years to win his four races but his son has done it in just 34 starts. The father and son have been paired on the radio this season for the Andretti racing team.

Colton Herta is considered a rising IndyCar star and legitimate title favorite. He led a race-record 97 of 100 laps from the pole postion.

His win was the 66th for Andretti Autosport, which struggled through 2020 with only one victory.

Josef Newgarden finished second and Simon Pagenaud was third.

Top 10 Finishers

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running

2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running

3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 100, Running

4. (2) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

5. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

6. (15) Takuma Sato, Honda, 100, Running

7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

8. (20) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

9. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 100, Running