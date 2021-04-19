Alex Palou scores 1st career IndyCar win in Ganassi debut

Palou held off series champions Will Power and Scott Dixon to score the win.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou scored his first career IndyCar victory in his debut race with Chip Ganassi Racing by winning the series opener at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama Sunday.

Ganassi had three drivers finish in the top eight. Jimmie Johnson finished 19th in his IndyCar debut. Romain Grosjean was 10th in his debut and Scott McLaughlin was 14th.