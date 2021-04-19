x
Alex Palou scores 1st career IndyCar win in Ganassi debut

Palou held off series champions Will Power and Scott Dixon to score the win.
Credit: AP
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) celebrates on Victory Lane after winning the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama auto race at Barber Motorsports Parkway, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou scored his first career IndyCar victory in his debut race with Chip Ganassi Racing by winning the series opener at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama Sunday. 

Palou held off series champions Will Power and Scott Dixon to score the win. 

Ganassi had three drivers finish in the top eight. Jimmie Johnson finished 19th in his IndyCar debut. Romain Grosjean was 10th in his debut and Scott McLaughlin was 14th. 

Palou was the quieter offseason signing at Ganassi and overshadowed by the addition of the seven-time NASCAR champion. But he's expected to be an IndyCar star and now has a win.

Credit: AP
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou, from left, Team Penske driver Will Power and Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin hoist tastes of champaign after they finished first/second/third in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama auto race at Barber Motorsports Parkway, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

