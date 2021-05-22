Russiaville woman named 2021 500 Festival Queen

Janae Quinn is a junior at Indiana University Kokomo majoring in Elementary Education.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 Festival announced Saturday morning that Janae Quinn of Russiaville has been named the 2021 Marlyne Sexton 500 Festival Queen Scholar.

The announcement was made at the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Quinn is a member of the IU Kokomo Education Student Advisory Council and serves in part on the “Mask Up Hoosiers” Mask Donation Project.

She also works with students involved with the IREAD Remediation Escape Room, leads educational activities for Howard County Ag Day, and serves in various activities at Liberty Baptist Church.

Quinn is a graduate of Western High School and is the daughter of Scott and Janelle Quinn.