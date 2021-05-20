Santino Ferrucci makes contact with wall during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ferrucci was limping after the crash and taken to the infield medical center to be checked out.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Santino Ferrucci crashed during practice Thursday for the Indianapolis 500.

Ferrucci’s crash was the first since practice began on Tuesday.

His race team told reporters for Peacock the car appeared to be able to be repaired.

He drives the number 45 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. At the time of the crash, Ferrucci had turned the second-fastest lap in Thursday's practice at 224.922 mph.

REPLAY: @SantinoFerrucci has been checked and will be sent to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation following this incident at @IMS.#INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/CpQa1zf0Vf — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 20, 2021

Ferrucci suffered injuries to his lower left leg, according to IMS Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, who said the driver was taken to the hospital for imaging. Billows said it appeared likely that Ferrucci would be able to be back in the car Friday, but that it was too early to know for sure.

Just moments into Thursday's practice, Colton Herta avoided serious contact in Turn 4 when he approached the slowed cars of Scott McLaughlin and Simona de Silvestro. Those cars had apparently slowed for the three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars, which had slowed down for an apparent photo on the front stretch.

In interviews after the incident, Herta said he was driving about 220 mph when he came up on the other drivers, whom he called "idiots," estimating they were traveling about 170 mph. Herta and McLaughlin were later seen cordially discussing what happened.