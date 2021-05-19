Newgarden: Attention to 'little things' critical to preparation for Indy 500 qualifying

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Wednesday marked the second day of Indy 500 practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Dave Calabro caught up with TrackTeam13 race analyst Josef Newgarden.
“Today, we actually worked on a lot of qualifying stuff,” Newgarden said. “Last year, we didn’t have the best times, qualifying with Team Penske, so it’s Wednesday, it’s early enough that want to make sure we can get ahead of that curve, even before we get to Fast Friday. Turn up the boost, we kind of get a preview of what we’ve got coming down the pike.”
You can see more of our conversation with Newgarden in the media player above.