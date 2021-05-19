Simona de Silvestro aims for return to Indy 500 with team of women behind her

Seventy percent of the Paretta Autosport team is female.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Simona de Silvestro is taking another shot at the Indy 500 and she's doing it with a team that's dominated by women.

Peretta Autosport is a mostly female-run operation, with 70 percent of the race team made up by women. DeSilvestro, the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year in 2010, is trying to qualify for the 500 for the first time since 2015.

"Everybody is putting the extra work into it and I think that's really special to see," she said. "For sure, when we're on pit lane, I think all the other teams kind of look at us, but we just do our job and that's what it is."

Paretta Autosport is an extension of INDYCAR and a result of IMS' Race for Equality & Change initiative announced last year. Team Penske is providing technical support in preparation for the 500.

Women on the Paretta Autosport team are working on both sides of the pit wall during practice, as well as filling other behind-the-scenes roles leading up to race day.

"Hopefully, I think it will just open even more opportunities to other girls out there. Also on different teams, for example," de Silvestro said. "If somebody is good at what they do, they should also get the shot at it."

"Hopefully it's resonated with people to be more than another team, another entry trying our best. We're trying to do a lot more and try to provide opportunity and hopefully some inspiration for kids and women everywhere to push and work hard, to also know that maybe anything might be possible for yourself," said team owner Beth Paretta.