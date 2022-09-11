Colts fans have fun at Bottleworks watch party despite tie in season opener

Bottleworks plans to continue to show the Colts games each week for anyone who wants to come watch with fellow fans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a bit of a silver lining: the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans both lost their season openers, so technically, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are tied atop the AFC South after Sunday's 20-20 tie.

While it seems like a small consolation prize, plenty of fans gathered at the Bottleworks District to watch the game.

"It's only Week 1. We have a lot of football to play," fan Jordan Kimbrell said.

Colts fans may not have gotten the win they were looking for, but fans at the Bottleworks watch party said they're not discouraged.

"I'm going to, no matter what, be a Colts fan. We went through some bad seasons, and I've remained a Colts fan," Kimbrell said.

Over the past few seasons, the Colts have gone through several quarterbacks. Now, many fans are hoping Matt Ryan sticks around because they're looking forward to seeing what he is going to do with the team.

"The team has to constantly get used to another quarterback, and we have to get used to their style. I'm sure that's hard for the players to get used to [because] it's hard for us as fans," Kimbrell said.

"It's been rough as a Colts fan these past few years, but I think Matt Ryan is the best we've had in the past five, six years," fan Austin Zehr said.

And even though Bottleworks had to move the event inside because of the weather, the fans didn't let that get in the way of them rooting for their favorite team.

"This is really cool to see all these people come to downtown Indy and support the Colts. It's really been fun," Zehr said.

"Even though it rained and we are in here, it's still been fun," fan Leighton Golf said.

Bottleworks plans to continue to show the Colts games each week for anyone who wants to come watch with fellow fans.