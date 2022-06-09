Putnam Co. sheriff seeking help caring for dozens of seized dogs

At least 30 German shepherds found in deplorable conditions were seized Friday by deputies and Animal Care and Control officers.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.

The sheriff's office put out a call for help on Facebook, saying they need to find somewhere to temporarily place the animals to be checked out, since the county animal shelter and other shelters in the area are at capacity.

Putnam County Animal Care and Control are also requesting help gathering supplies for the dogs, including kennels to temporarily house them at the shelter. Financial donations can be made through the department's Venmo account and there is an Amazon page created to purchase food and supplies.

The sheriff's office said the funds collected will be evenly distributed "to ensure the dogs receive as much care as possible."