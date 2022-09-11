13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

"Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean Ash tweeted Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks.

"Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. "I'm going GREAT but more rehab ahead before returning to @WTHRcom. I'll share more in the future of how this happened. For now back to healing."

Sean went into more detail in a Facebook post, saying, "I’m doing GREAT, the procedure was a success, and I’m expected to make a full recovery. I do have more weeks of rehab ahead before being cleared to return to WTHR-TV."

Sean and 13News appreciate all of the calls, messages and concerns as he continues his recovery.

Sorry for my silence of late, friends. I’d love to say I’ve been busy planning how to spend the $1.34 billion Mega... Posted by Sean Ash on Friday, September 9, 2022