13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks.
"Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. "I'm going GREAT but more rehab ahead before returning to @WTHRcom. I'll share more in the future of how this happened. For now back to healing."
Sean went into more detail in a Facebook post, saying, "I’m doing GREAT, the procedure was a success, and I’m expected to make a full recovery. I do have more weeks of rehab ahead before being cleared to return to WTHR-TV."
Sean and 13News appreciate all of the calls, messages and concerns as he continues his recovery.
