Current, former Riley patients visit sports exhibit at Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of current and former Riley patients checked out the sports exhibit at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Saturday evening.
The Riley Children's Health Rehabilitation Services patients, who are or have been in occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, recreational therapy, and audiology, visited the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience in an accessible manner.
According to IU Health, accessibility means a person with a disability should be able to use a product or service to access society at the same level as a person without disability.
The kids enjoyed basketball, football, soccer, baseball, tennis and more with the help of their Riley therapists.
